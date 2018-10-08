(Photo above by Conrad Benner, photos below courtesy of Group X)
Freaking LOVE this!
This weekend I got a press release from an “anonymous group of local artists, curators, and organizers,” who are calling themselves Group X, giving me the heads up about this incredible new temporary inflatable installation at the Navy Yard! I was able to run down there quickly Sunday night to get the photo you see above, the rest of the photos below and all the information came from that press release…
Titled Sea Monsters HERE, the installation that’s just popped up at the Navy Yard was created by world-renowned artists Filthy Luker and Pedro Estrellas. Curated and organized by Group X and commissioned by the Navy Yard, this project is the first collaborative partnership between Group X and the Navy Yard, but the way their press release reads it seems we should expect more from them in the future.
Installed over the last week and completed just yesterday (Sunday, October 7,) the sculpture is not only the first time Filthy Luker and Pedro Estrellas have installed on the East Coast of the U.S., but it’s also the largest inflatable tentacle sculpture they’ve ever created and installed anywhere in the world!
Located at the Navy Yard’s Building 611 at the intersection of 13th street and Flagship avenue, Sea Monsters HERE will remain on view from the street (the inside of the building is an active warehouse) for six weeks, starting today through Friday, November 16.
Ironically, or I suppose not, today, October 8, is International Octopus Day!
Philly Street Art Interviews: The Aftermath of 2016 and the Birth of Hope Hummingbird
(Photos by Streets Dept Contributor Eric Dale)
Welcome to Streets Dept’s newest series of street artist interviews, created in partnership with Philadelphia’s own
unofficial official street art museum, Tattooed Mom. Each month, Streets Dept Contributor Eric Dale will sit down with one local street artist to ask them about their work. Together, we’ll learn more about the incredible artists getting up around Philly.
Hope Hummingbird didn’t set out to become a ceramic street artist. She just felt a personal connection to hummingbirds and decided to put a few on some porcelain tiles. But when she started hanging her tiles on the streets of Philly shortly after the 2016 election as a way to personally spread some hope, people began to take notice. So she kept it up!
I recently sat down with Hope to discuss her work, her message, and of course, the Kitty Shrine.
Streets Dept: You had been working in ceramics before starting to put your work on the street, correct? What caused you to make that leap?
Hope Hummingbird: Yes. Everything going on in the world was just getting really depressing and I was feeling really overwhelmed. I had a personal connection with seeing a hummingbird at the most perfect time ever, and it kind of gave me this moment of hope and snapped me out of a negative state. And I thought to myself, Wow, if that could happen to other people, that would be great. I never considered being a street artist, I just thought I was going to put these hummingbirds out, but you can’t work in a vacuum. And people started to notice and wonder who was putting them out. When I first started, the Hope Hummingbird had to do with this specific tile – it wasn’t my name. It became my name just out of that. I wasn’t going to go beyond the hummingbirds. It just kept evolving and changing and I got more into it.
SD: If you were to choose a different name now, what would it be?
HH: I thought I was going to use the name Phina, but I don’t know that I would choose it now. I don’t think my work matches the name. I signed a couple test tiles with Phina in the beginning and then decided I didn’t want to reference the artist. I only wanted to reference the theme. Funny how it all turned out. Now I am Hope.
SD: Are you comfortable sharing the experience you had with the hummingbird?
HH: I try not to share the story and this is why: I want everybody to have their experience attached to it. And I’m afraid once I tell the story, it takes away their experience. Once you have the bias of my story, then you see it through my lens. That’s one of the reasons I don’t want people to know me. I don’t want my personality or who I am to influence the way they experience the work. Read more…
Believe Us: Philly Street Artist Pays Tribute to Christine Blasey Ford and Anita Hill
New wheatpaste today by newer Philly street artist Symone Salib paying tribute to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Anita Hill, located at Broad and Wharton streets in South Philly!
In her Instagram post about this new installation, Symone comments: “In the words of Sara Erdmann, ‘I will never understand why is it more shameful to be raped than to be a rapist.'”
Sneak Preview: “To the Polls”, A Philly Mural Exhibition to Excite Voters Opening Wednesday
So thrilled to offer y’all a behind-the-scenes look at To the Polls, an exhibition I’ve curated and organized with my amazing partners/funders at Mural Arts Philadelphia. Featuring the work of 10 Philadelphia artists, the exhibition aims to excite the electorate, encouraging civic engagement in order to counter historically low voter turnout for midterm elections!
The 10 artists participating in #ToThePolls are:
Loveis Wise
Wit López
Willis “Nomo” Humphrey
Nilé Livingston
Marisa Velázquez-Rivas
YOMI
Blur
Joe Boruchow
Alloyius Mcilwaine
Busta
JOIN US for the Exhibition Opening:
WHEN: Wednesday, September 26th from 5-8pm
WHERE: 448 N. 10th Street in Spring Arts
No tickets or RSVP necessary, event is FREE!
Here’s a few of the artists’ statements to hopefully get you even more excited to come out on Wednesday night:
“This is a political statement. A call to rouse. A spiritual expression. Not just lines and blocks of colors that were conceptualized, sketched, vectored, printed, and painted. It’s a visual utterance of the persistent battles and achievements the Latino community has experienced since before the Mexican–American War. In this message there is camaraderie, community, and leadership—it is a plea to realize the weight of our voices and fight the good fight. We are here and we belong.” –Marisa Velázquez-Rivas
“We’re coming to a point in our history where a major paradigm shift could occur. During this shift, the momentum could swing towards growth, understanding, and prosperity…or we could fall down the rabbit hole. The midterm elections could change the face of American politics…so it’s incredibly important to let our voices be heard! My piece uses energy and historical benchmarks in American voting to show why voting is so important.” –Alloyius Mcilwaine
“The urgency is clear. Without true mass engagement our democracy will not survive. This election and every other, vote. Vote to protect your children. Vote to sweep away the rubbish. Vote to preserve your mental and physical health.” –Joe Boruchow
Sean 9 Lugo Installs New Decapitated Wheatpastes off South Street
Captivating new animal head wheatpastes by Sean 9 Lugo at 5th and South streets in Queen Village this weekend!
“It all falls in to the misconceptions that people have for things… someone sees a rat and thinks of filth, someone thinks of using them for testing, someone thinks of a pet, someone thinks of a cokehead, someone thinks of food and so on,” Sean 9 responded over text when asked about the inspiration behind the new installations.
Love these! Read more…
Happy Accident Leads To a New Pair of Murals in Queen Village
Words and photos by Streets Dept Contributor, Eric Dale
In August, two murals appeared in an alley off of South Street. Painted by artists Bear215 and Evan Lovett, they show an owl and a mouse sitting on some books. I love the warm colors and the way the artists hid their names on the spines of the books. But the best part might be the story behind them: one of these murals was an accident! Bear recounted the story.
In late July, Bear’s friend Evan asked him to find a wall for them, saying, “We are going to paint for free and just have fun.” He started asking around in some Facebook groups, but no good spots were popping up – they really wanted it to be visible from the street.
So Bear started thinking more locally. “Working at Tattooed Moms, I frequent the ally behind it and always thought the big garage door [across the street] could use a mural, so I went in to speak with the owners.” The building in question was Mostly Books, and both the owner and landlord loved Evan’s concept sketch. So they approved the idea, excited to have some art on their building!
Bear and Evan got to work painting. Towards the end of their session, Evan had to head out, so when Bear finished up the piece, he ran around to the front to show the owner his new mural. But when they returned to the back of the shop, the owner told him, “I love it, but that’s not my building.”
It turns out that Mostly Books had been split at some point. So even though a giant sign advertising “books, furniture, & more” remains above the garage door they had painted, it was now actually the back of Marathon Embroidery!
Embarrassed, Bear frantically gave his contact information to the clerk at Marathon and asked for the owner to call him as soon as possible. Then he called Evan. “At first he didn’t believe me. Then when he knew I wasn’t kidding, he said ‘Well fuck, you need to figure this out!’” Read more…
Philly Street Artist Amberella Takes Aim at Anxiety and Depression with New “Fortunate” Series
Arguably one of the better-known streets artists in Philly these last couple of years, Amberella’s Goth Heart series can be found in almost ever corner of the city. Her latest street art series, titled Fortunate, started popping up this year and offers positive predictions and affirmations.
After spotting this You Will Allow Yourself to Begin Again piece at 2nd street and Girard avenue in Northern Liberties, I reached out to Amberella to ask more about her Fortunate series:
“The fortunate series speaks to mental health and the importance of self care. I’ve been working on this series off and on again for years. It wasn’t until this spring that I dedicated an entire vacation to finishing the designs, because I felt them to be that important to share. I have about 20 to release when the timing feels right.”
“I’ve struggled with anxiety and depression in the past and have seen others throughout my entire life that have been affected as well. I battled heavily to get a grip on my mental and emotional health and succeeded. It was far from pretty. These were tremendously painful, grueling times, even times when I was so depressed (just gone) that I actually felt nothing at all. How devastating. But the fight was worth it.”
“I want people to know that they aren’t alone and it’s possible to feel like yourself again or how about feel even better than ever before? FYI though, it’s a lifetime of caring for yourself – so get on that. You may feel so foreign in your very own skin and as if you will never feel joy or light again. The darkness is so thick, debilitating, and painful. Your stomach in knots, your heart heavy, you literally feel physically ill. (It’s all connected!) That is the dark hole. And you can get out.” Read more…