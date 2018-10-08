



(Photos by Streets Dept Contributor Eric Dale)

Welcome to Streets Dept’s newest series of street artist interviews, created in partnership with Philadelphia’s own unofficial official street art museum, Tattooed Mom. Each month, Streets Dept Contributor Eric Dale will sit down with one local street artist to ask them about their work. Together, we’ll learn more about the incredible artists getting up around Philly.

Hope Hummingbird didn’t set out to become a ceramic street artist. She just felt a personal connection to hummingbirds and decided to put a few on some porcelain tiles. But when she started hanging her tiles on the streets of Philly shortly after the 2016 election as a way to personally spread some hope, people began to take notice. So she kept it up!

I recently sat down with Hope to discuss her work, her message, and of course, the Kitty Shrine.

Streets Dept: You had been working in ceramics before starting to put your work on the street, correct? What caused you to make that leap?

Hope Hummingbird: Yes. Everything going on in the world was just getting really depressing and I was feeling really overwhelmed. I had a personal connection with seeing a hummingbird at the most perfect time ever, and it kind of gave me this moment of hope and snapped me out of a negative state. And I thought to myself, Wow, if that could happen to other people, that would be great. I never considered being a street artist, I just thought I was going to put these hummingbirds out, but you can’t work in a vacuum. And people started to notice and wonder who was putting them out. When I first started, the Hope Hummingbird had to do with this specific tile – it wasn’t my name. It became my name just out of that. I wasn’t going to go beyond the hummingbirds. It just kept evolving and changing and I got more into it.

SD: If you were to choose a different name now, what would it be?

HH: I thought I was going to use the name Phina, but I don’t know that I would choose it now. I don’t think my work matches the name. I signed a couple test tiles with Phina in the beginning and then decided I didn’t want to reference the artist. I only wanted to reference the theme. Funny how it all turned out. Now I am Hope.

SD: Are you comfortable sharing the experience you had with the hummingbird?

HH: I try not to share the story and this is why: I want everybody to have their experience attached to it. And I’m afraid once I tell the story, it takes away their experience. Once you have the bias of my story, then you see it through my lens. That’s one of the reasons I don’t want people to know me. I don’t want my personality or who I am to influence the way they experience the work. Read more…